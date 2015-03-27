No. 23 Creighton beats Tulsa 83-64

Sophomore Doug McDermott scored a career-high 35 points and No. 23 Creighton routed Tulsa 83-64 on Monday night.

The 6-foot-7 McDermott had 19 points in the first half on a variety of low-post bank shots as Tulsa elected not to double-team the nation's second-leading scorer.

McDermott finished 16 of 23 from the field and made both of his 3-point attempts.

The Bluejays (9-1) trailed 20-19 but went on an 8-0 run spurred by three baskets by Antoine Young, who finished with 14 points. McDermott scored the Bluejays' final 11 points of the half as Creighton took a 42-34 lead.

Center Gregory Echenique, who played just 2 minutes in the first half, scored eight points in the opening 2:52 of the second as Creighton took a 51-34 lead. Tulsa never came closer than 12 points again.

Jordan Clarkson scored 14 points and Tim Peete added 12 for Tulsa (5-7), which lost for the seventh time in nine games.