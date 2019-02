Trey Burke scored 19 points, Evan Smotrycz double of 17 points and 11 rebounds and 20th-ranked 57 victory over Alabama A&M at Crisler Arena.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Zack Novak posted 13 points apiece for the Wolverines (9-2), who shot 55 percent from the floor for the game. Burke, Hardaway Jr. and Novak each had four assists.

Casey Cantey paced the Bulldogs (2-4) with 15 points, while Jeremy Ingram scored 14 in defeat.