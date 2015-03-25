No. 14 UCLA knocks off No. 5 Cal in Pac-12 semis

Markel Walker poured in a game-high 23 points to go with seven rebounds, as No. 14 UCLA upended fifth-ranked California, 70-58, in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Saturday at Key Arena.

Jasmine Dixon donated 15 points and 12 boards, while Alyssia Brewer added 14 points for the Bruins (25-6), who have won six straight and will take on No. 4 Stanford in Sunday's title game after the Cardinal defeated Colorado later on Saturday.

Brittany Boyd led California (28-3) with 18 points, while Layshia Clarendon added 14 points and seven boards for the Golden Bears, who had won 16 straight games, including both meetings with UCLA in the regular season.

UCLA shot 49.2 percent from the floor and held the Golden Bears to just 29.5 percent shooting to notch the victory.