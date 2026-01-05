No. 14 Iowa Defeats Northwestern to Improve to 13-2

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ava Heiden scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting Monday night to help No. 14 Iowa beat Northwestern 67-58 and hand the Wildcats their ninth straight loss.

Chit-Chat Wright had 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals for Iowa (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten). Hannah Stuelke had eight points on 2-of-11 shooting, 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Heiden made two free throws, a layup, and a jumper at the buzzer that gave Iowa 50-44 lead at the end of the third quarter and Northwestern trailed the rest of the way.

The Hawkeyes have won six straight against Northwestern and lead the all-time series 63-18.

Grace Sullivan, who went into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring (23.0 per game), led Northwestern (6-9, 0-4) with 28 points, and Casey Harter scored 11. Sullivan made 11 of 22 from the field, hit 6 of 8 at the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and four steals.

Harter and Carolina Lau made back-to-back 3-pointers that cut the deficit to 62-58 with 59 seconds to play, but Northwestern didn't score again.

Up next

Iowa: Plays Sunday at Indiana.

Northwestern: Visits Minnesota on Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.