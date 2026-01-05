No. 14 Iowa Defeats Northwestern to Improve to 13-2

Ava Heiden scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting Monday night to help No. 14 Iowa beat Northwestern 67-58 and hand the Wildcats their ninth straight loss.
Chit-Chat Wright had 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals for Iowa (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten). Hannah Stuelke had eight points on 2-of-11 shooting, 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Heiden made two free throws, a layup, and a jumper at the buzzer that gave Iowa 50-44 lead at the end of the third quarter and Northwestern trailed the rest of the way.
The Hawkeyes have won six straight against Northwestern and lead the all-time series 63-18.
Grace Sullivan, who went into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring (23.0 per game), led Northwestern (6-9, 0-4) with 28 points, and Casey Harter scored 11. Sullivan made 11 of 22 from the field, hit 6 of 8 at the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and four steals.
Harter and Carolina Lau made back-to-back 3-pointers that cut the deficit to 62-58 with 59 seconds to play, but Northwestern didn't score again.
Up next
Iowa: Plays Sunday at Indiana.
Northwestern: Visits Minnesota on Thursday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!