Judge reverses ban on star high school wrestler that was arrested; can compete for fourth straight state title

After initially being barred from competing for a fourth-straight high school wrestling title, Anthony Knox is set to vie for a four-peat after all.

The New Jersey wrestler was originally disqualified from the state tournament after getting involved in a brawl that ended with him and his dad arrested.

The incident happened at the NJ District 25 Wrestling Tournament at Collingswood High School, according to NJ.com, and Knox is accused of sprinting into the stands, where a brawl began between his father, Anthony Knox Sr., and fans watching the tournament.

However, Mercer County Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels granted Knox Jr. a temporary restraining order from his ban on Friday, which, at the moment, allows him to compete.

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association, which Knox Jr. filed a lawsuit against, said they planned to appeal the court's decision that they "strongly disagree" with.

Videos appearing online showed the fight breaking out and working its way down the bleachers.

After the dust settled, Jersey Sports Zone reported that both Knox Sr. and Knox Jr. were detained by police after the brawl, which occurred after the 190-pound final. This came after Knox had won his latest 126-pound district title.

Knox Jr., a Cornell commit, is the top-ranked 126-pound wrestler in the United States with, through last weekend, a career 136-1 record and 123 straight wins, including his district title.

His alleged involvement in the brawl did not affect his status on the college team.

The St. John Vianney senior is now competing for the Region 7 tournament this weekend. He weighed in at the tournament less than an hour after the court's decision.

The state championships will take place next weekend, where Knox Jr. is now, once again, the heavy favorite after winning each of his first three years at SJV.

