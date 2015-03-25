NHL blocks Sabres' bid to send rookie C Grigorenko to AHL on conditioning assignment

The NHL has blocked the Buffalo Sabres' bid to send rookie center Mikhail Grigorenko to the minors on a conditioning assignment.

The Sabres announced the decision Wednesday, a day after Grigorenko was among three rookies assigned to AHL Rochester. Under league rules, teams are allowed to assign players on conditioning stints lasting no more than 14 days.

The NHL has not commented on the reason behind its ruling.

Grigorenko had difficulty earning playing time in Buffalo. Before the demotion, he missed two straight games and five of seven as a healthy scratch.

The ruling limits Buffalo's options. The Sabres must choose between keeping the 19-year-old in Buffalo or returning Grigorenko to his Canadian junior team in Quebec.

The Sabres also recalled center Luke Adam and defenseman Brayden McNabb from Rochester.