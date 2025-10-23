NFL Week 8 schedule: What to know about slate of games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL fans will be able to catch up on some sleep as Week 8 of the 2025 season heats up.

There is no international game this week as the league will turn its attention to games in Madrid and Berlin next month. There is also no doubleheader for "Monday Night Football," allowing fans on the East Coast to get to bed at a reasonable time.

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers will be tested first on a short week to kick off the week. As the days turn from Saturday to Sunday, there will be plenty of games to lock in to.

The New York Jets are still searching for their first win of the season, the New England Patriots are hoping to stay the darlings of the league with a win over the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills return from a bye week for a road game against the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys clash in a crucial midseason matchup.

Also, Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that his matchup against the Green Bay Packers isn’t a "revenge game." It will be the first time he’s going up against his former team since the two parted ways. The Steelers come into the game with a 4-2 record.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders will cap off the week. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back to their winning ways, but may have a tough time against veteran Marcus Mariota, who is reportedly starting for an injured Jayden Daniels. Mariota led the Tennessee Titans to a victory over the Chiefs in the 2017-18 playoffs. It was the last time the Chiefs failed to make it to the AFC Championship.

Read below for the rest of the Week 7 schedule.

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Miami Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (4:05 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET)