Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

NFL Week 2 review: Scores, standings and more

Plenty of surprises through first 2 weeks of season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The second week of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, and it comes with a few surprises.

The Los Angeles Chargers are starting off 0-2 despite the incredible performances in back-to-back weeks from Justin Herbert. The star quarterback has 534 passing yards and three touchdown passes in his first two games, but the Chargers cannot seem to end their days with a victory.

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 2-0 with a defeat of the New York Jets on Sunday and entered an interesting club. The Cowboys are the fifth team since the merger to score at least 70 points and allow 10 or fewer points in their first two games of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas won 30-10 over the Jets and 40-0 over the New York Giants in Week 1.

The Giants avoided an 0-2 start with a comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals. There were nine games between Thursday and Sunday that were settled by one score or less.

Let’s see how the week played out.

Week 2 scoreboard

Micah Parsons celebrates

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New York Jets during the second half at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

  • Eagles 34, Vikings 28
  • Falcons 25, Packers 24
  • Bills 38, Raiders 10
  • Ravens 27, Bengals 24
  • Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)
  • Titans 27, Chargers 24 (OT)
  • Buccaneers 27, Bears 17
  • Chiefs 17, Jaguars 9
  • Colts 31, Texans 20
  • 49ers 30, Rams 23
  • Giants 31, Cardinals 28
  • Cowboys 30, Jets 10
  • Commanders 35, Broncos 33
  • Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
  • Saints 20, Panthers 17
  • Steelers 26, Browns 22

--

BILLS GREAT TAKEO SPIKES NEEDLES TEAM OVER SEATING PLACEMENT FOR GAME VS RAIDERS

NFL Standings through Week 2

AFC East

Tua Tagovailoa on the bench

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sits on the bench during a game against the New England Patriots on September 17, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  1. Dolphins (2-0)
  2. Jets (1-1)
  3. Bills (1-1)
  4. Patriots (0-2)

AFC North

  1. Ravens (2-0)
  2. Steelers (1-1)
  3. Browns (1-1)
  4. Bengals (0-2)

AFC South

  1. Jaguars (1-1)
  2. Colts (1-1)
  3. Titans (1-1)
  4. Texans (0-2)

AFC West

Justin Herbert calls a play

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

  1. Raiders (1-1)
  2. Chiefs (1-1)
  3. Chargers (0-2)
  4. Broncos (0-2)

NFC East

  1. Cowboys (2-0)
  2. Eagles (2-0)
  3. Commanders (1-1)
  4. Giants (0-2)

NFC North

  1. Packers (1-1)
  2. Lions (1-1)
  3. Vikings (0-2)
  4. Bears (0-2)

NFC South

  1. Falcons (2-0)
  2. Saints (2-0)
  3. Buccaneers (2-0)
  4. Panthers (0-2)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFC West

Brandon Aiyuk runs

Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

  1. 49ers (2-0)
  2. Rams (1-1)
  3. Seahawks (1-1)
  4. Cardinals (0-2)

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.