NFL Week 2 review: Scores, standings and more

The second week of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, and it comes with a few surprises.

The Los Angeles Chargers are starting off 0-2 despite the incredible performances in back-to-back weeks from Justin Herbert. The star quarterback has 534 passing yards and three touchdown passes in his first two games, but the Chargers cannot seem to end their days with a victory.

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 2-0 with a defeat of the New York Jets on Sunday and entered an interesting club. The Cowboys are the fifth team since the merger to score at least 70 points and allow 10 or fewer points in their first two games of the season.

Dallas won 30-10 over the Jets and 40-0 over the New York Giants in Week 1.

The Giants avoided an 0-2 start with a comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals. There were nine games between Thursday and Sunday that were settled by one score or less.

Let’s see how the week played out.

Week 2 scoreboard

Eagles 34, Vikings 28

Falcons 25, Packers 24

Bills 38, Raiders 10

Ravens 27, Bengals 24

Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT)

Titans 27, Chargers 24 (OT)

Buccaneers 27, Bears 17

Chiefs 17, Jaguars 9

Colts 31, Texans 20

49ers 30, Rams 23

Giants 31, Cardinals 28

Cowboys 30, Jets 10

Commanders 35, Broncos 33

Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

Saints 20, Panthers 17

Steelers 26, Browns 22

NFL Standings through Week 2

AFC East

Dolphins (2-0) Jets (1-1) Bills (1-1) Patriots (0-2)

AFC North

Ravens (2-0) Steelers (1-1) Browns (1-1) Bengals (0-2)

AFC South

Jaguars (1-1) Colts (1-1) Titans (1-1) Texans (0-2)

AFC West

Raiders (1-1) Chiefs (1-1) Chargers (0-2) Broncos (0-2)

NFC East

Cowboys (2-0) Eagles (2-0) Commanders (1-1) Giants (0-2)

NFC North

Packers (1-1) Lions (1-1) Vikings (0-2) Bears (0-2)

NFC South

Falcons (2-0) Saints (2-0) Buccaneers (2-0) Panthers (0-2)

NFC West