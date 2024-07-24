Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

NFL veteran Michael Gallup stunningly retires at age 28

Gallup played for the Cowboys and retired after signing with the Raiders

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup stunningly retired from the NFL on Tuesday at the age of 28.

Gallup signed a contract with the Raiders in the offseason after six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The Raiders placed him on the reserve/retired list.

Michael Gallup vs Cardinals

Michael Gallup, #13 of the Dallas Cowboys, runs a route during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Gallup did not post an announcement retirement on his social media but reposted several well-wishes from friends and former teammates. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. relayed that Gallup’s "heart was no longer in it."

Dallas selected Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He started earning more targets in his second season with Dallas. He had 66 catches on 113 targets for 1,107 yards and had six touchdowns.

Michael Gallup and Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin, #17 of the Washington Commanders, hugs Michael Gallup, #13 of the Dallas Cowboys, prior to an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

He followed a successful 2019 season with 59 catches on 105 targets and 843 yards. His 2021 season was cut short as he suffered a torn ACL but was able to agree to a five-year, $62.5 million contract extension before the start of the 2022 season.

However, Gallup received only 74 targets in 2022 and 57 targets in 2023.

Dallas gave Gallup a chance to seek a trade this offseason but eventually cut him. He signed a deal with the Raiders, which would have added him to a corps that included Davante Adams.

Michael Gallup catches a TD pass

Michael Gallup, #13 of the Dallas Cowboys, celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Now, Gallup is set to start the next chapter of his life.

