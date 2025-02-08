NFL stars team up to surprise Make-A-Wish group at LIDS ahead of Super Bowl LIX

As important as "The Big Game" is, what happens in the week leading up to the Super Bowl can create lasting memories.

For 19 Make-A-Wish kids and their families, that's exactly what happened on Friday morning at Locker Room by LIDS in the New Orleans Riverwalk Outlets.

The group, which has been in the Big Easy for Super Bowl LIX week, has had tons of great experiences leading up to the game they will be attending.

But they got a surprise like no other when they were told by Orlando Ashford, Strategic Advisor, Fanatics, that every kid would receive a $250 gift card to spend in the store, which included hats, jerseys, shirts and more from every team in the NFL.

That wasn't all, though, as Ashford announced some special guests with him to help the kids and their families pick out the right gear: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, and Arizona State running Cam Skattebo, who is expected to be drafted in April to his new NFL squad.

The group went wild as the three football players walked out, and they got to shopping.

"Make-A-Wish Foundation is incredible and being able to be here to see the smiles on the kids' faces, it's something so simple, like taking a picture, hanging out, shopping, doing whatever. It's pretty special," Wirfs, who said that he has a different perspective now being a father himself, told Fox News Digital during the shopping spree.

Skattebo added: "You never really know who you're going to meet and what smile is going to make the day for you. You don't know and realize what these kids know about you. The fact that you can make their day by just meeting them, putting a smile on your face while you meet them, it could change their lives and how you look at things."

Ashford mentioned during his speech before revealing the players that he has actually retired from his role with Fanatics, but he remains on the Make-A-Wish national board because of how much he loves creating memories for these kids and their families on the sports side.

"For a company like Fanatics, we’ve been blessed to go to the Super Bowl and have great events like this," he said. "To be able to take a little bit of that energy and pour it into some young people who are dealing with some pretty extreme issues and challenges, we’re more than honored to do that as a company.

"The reason I continue to do it is because it’s such an energy boost."

Flo Bryan, Chief Corporate Alliances Officer, was all smiles as well, interacting with the kids picking out their favorite player's and team's gear. It's safe to say every event like this never gets old.

"Oh, gosh no," she replied. "You see the smiles on these kids’ faces. Just the fact that we’re able to grant these kinds of wishes with partners like Fanatics. Since they’ve come on board as our official sports sponsor, to have them really elevate these wishes like they’ve been doing is incredible."

Lasting memories were made in that LIDS store on Friday morning, and many more will continue to be made with this partnership for Make-A-Wish and Fanatics, as they continue to bring together some of the best athletes in the world to provide hope and joy for these kids and their families going through challenges.

"I couldn’t imagine meeting somebody in the NFL when I was a kid. So, being able to be that person for those kids now is a really cool feeling," Wirfs said.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.