Georgia Bulldogs
Stetson Bennett, Georgia standout quarterback, arrested on public intoxication charge

The 25-year-old led Georgia to back-to-back national championships

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Stetson Bennett, the Georgia quarterback who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships and became one of the best stories in college football, was arrested on Sunday morning.

Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge in Dallas around 6 a.m. local time, police confirmed to Fox News Digital. Officers responded to a call about a man "banging on doors" and authorities determined Bennett was intoxicated.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Jan. 9, 2023.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Jan. 9, 2023. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Bennett, 25, was taken to City Detention Center, police said. It’s unclear whether he was released.

The quarterback became a hero for the Bulldogs after leading the team to a blowout victory over TCU in the national championship earlier this month. Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave time for Bennett to get a curtain call in the fourth quarter as they led 52-7.

Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs is presented with the most outstanding player award after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta.

Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs is presented with the most outstanding player award after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

He wrapped up his collegiate career with two national titles. He also had 8,428 passing yards and 66 touchdown passes in his collegiate career.

The University of Georgia didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett runs the ball for a touchdown versus the TCU Horned Frogs on Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett runs the ball for a touchdown versus the TCU Horned Frogs on Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bennett’s performance in the 2022 season appeared to increase his draft stock going into the spring event. It’s unclear whether the reported arrest would have an effect on that moving forward.

