NFL players uninterested in expanding regular season to 18 games, NFLPA exec says

While NFL leadership might be excited about the possibility of expanding the regular season, the players apparently don’t share that same enthusiasm.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has spoken openly about his interest in expanding the regular season to 18 games. Speaking at a pre-Super Bowl news conference on Monday, he noted that more work would need to be done before making the decision, but expressed the desire to give fans what they want.

"We know fans love football and they want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that," said Goodell.

And while fans’ interests are among the top priorities, NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell argued Tuesday that player interest is certainly the top — and players don’t seem to be interested.

"Their side hasn’t raised it, we certainly haven’t raised it. ... Any commentary outside of a formal negotiation is just commentary," Howell said.

"It’s a player’s decision as to what they will agree to do or not. Right now, when I have talked to players over the last two seasons, no one wants to play an 18th game. No one. Seventeen games is already, for many of the guys, too long."

Howell continued to argue that health and safety concerns, as well as recovery time, represent the biggest hurdle in expanding the regular season more than it already has.

"No matter what Roger says, you open up that CBA (collective bargaining agreement) and we’re going to get into field surfaces, we’re going to get into safety, we’re going to get into a lot of things," he said.

Revenue will also be another hot topic. Under the current CBA, the players’ share of league revenue increased from 47% to 48% starting in 2021. That was increased to 48.5% based on the league’s new television contracts after the 17-game schedule was implemented.

But that figure is expected to change if the regular season does expand, Howell said.

"If I’m asking my workforce to work more, it’s not as simple as I’m gonna fall back on the revenue split that already exists," he said. "There are so many dimensions that hang off the length of the season."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.