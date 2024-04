Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Brenden Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, is among the crop of talent in the 2024 NFL Draft pool after a few standout years at USC.

Rice played two seasons with Caleb Williams, who is likely to be the No. 1 draft pick to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Rice predicted if he and Williams were to play on the Bears, they could potentially be the next legendary duo to grace an NFL field.

"Man, I'm telling you, we could take it. We could be that next duo – just like Gronk and Tom Brady," Rice told TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

"I've been around the dude – he's a great frickin' person," Rice said of Williams. "And, a hell of a teammate."

Rice transferred from Colorado to USC before the 2022 season. He went from four touchdown catches in 2022 to 12 touchdowns in 2023.

While at USC, he had 84 catches for 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer talked about his son at the NFL Scouting Combine in March and how proud he was of his son’s work, which has gotten him to the doorstep of the NFL.

"I'm so proud but I think he [has] worked really hard and he's looking forward to his opportunity," he told the NFL Network. "And I'm just being a parent, I'm just being here to support him.... You know I hear people say to me all the time ‘don't be so critical,’ and stuff like that. But only if he should ask me for information is when I would pass that information on to him.

"But I'm just here as a parent and it's going to be a great opportunity for him, so I'm excited for him."

Brenden Rice is expected to be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick.