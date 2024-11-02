NFL great Tom Brady laces up skates, gets lessons from NHL legend Tie Domi

Tom Brady is the most accomplished athlete in NFL history.

But a recent video showed that the seven-time Super Bowl winner might not be quite as adept when he enters a hockey rink. The former quarterback and current broadcaster did have the advantage of having an experienced instructor when he laced up a pair of skates and put on some hockey gear this week.

Former NHL star Tie Domi could be heard speaking somewhere from behind the camera lens.

"Got the hang of it?" Domi asked Brady as Brady held a red skating training aid.

Tie then pivoted to giving his son Max Domi some encouragement.

"Max … he's coming for you Max!" the retired Toronto Maple Leafs great said in a video labeled "Day 1 … 1st time skating."

Brady pleaded for Max to take it easy on Brady since Brady was just getting started with hockey.

"Come on, Max! Day 1!" Brady responded.

"This is 10 minutes in, he’s already flying," Tie noted. "Really good, TB."

Another video surfaced Saturday on Domi's Instagram story that appeared to show how quickly Brady picked up things since the previous day.

After initially being filmed with the training aid, Brady was later shown skating with just a hockey stick in the video that was captioned "Day 2 … 2nd time on the ice ever you can't imagine how impressive this is."

Domi was there again to offer Brady some words of encouragement.

"Slide that stick good, slide it straight up in front of you. Great job. … Awesome TB," Domi said.

Brady was skating inside the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at the Prudiential Center, the New Jersey Devils' home arena.

But Brady won't spend his entire weekend in New Jersey. He will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Sunday for the highly anticipated matchup between the Packers and Detroit Lions.

Both teams will enter the Week 9 game with six wins. Kickoff for "America's Game of the Week" is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the game on FOX.

