San Francisco 49ers
Published

NFL great Frank Gore arrested in New Jersey on simple assault charge, police say

Gore officially retired from the NFL in June

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NFL great Frank Gore was charged with simple assault related to a domestic violence incident in New Jersey last month.

Atlantic City police said in a news release Tuesday that Gore was arrested at the Tropicana Atlantic City on July 31.

Brock Osweiler, #8 of the Miami Dolphins, hands off to Frank Gore, #21, in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami. 

Brock Osweiler, #8 of the Miami Dolphins, hands off to Frank Gore, #21, in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami.  (Marc Serota/Getty Images)

"On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute," police said. 

"Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident."

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore, #23, on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on September 17, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore, #23, on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on September 17, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gore, 39, is expected to be in court in mid-October, TMZ Sports reported, citing court records.

Gore is considered to be one of the greatest running backs of all-time. He played 16 years in the NFL, mostly with the San Francisco 49ers, but he also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

He rushed for 1,000 or more yards nine times. He last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Jets. He officially retired in June.

Gore finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards (3rd all-time) and 81 rushing touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and named to the All-2010s Team.

Free agent and former San Francisco 49er Frank Gore looks on before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Free agent and former San Francisco 49er Frank Gore looks on before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He recently won a boxing match in May.

