Patriots should sign Colin Kaepernick, Rep. Joe Kennedy says

A Massachusetts Democrat tweeted Tuesday the NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and called on the New England Patriots to sign the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III’s tweet came days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized on behalf of the league for failing to listen and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement, more than three years after Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem.

“The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the Patriots should sign him,” the congressman wrote.

It doesn’t appear the Patriots are willing to take on anyone beyond the two quarterbacks they have right now – Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Tom Brady left the team during the offseason to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signaling the dawn of a new era in Foxborough.

The Patriots could still sign free agent Cam Newton, but after several months it doesn’t appear the organization is going to go down that route, either.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but with players’ renewed interest in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality, several players have called on the league to pick up the quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said Tuesday that Kaepernick should have the opportunity to resume his career in the NFL. Many believe that Kaepernick was left out of the league because of the firestorm he created when he kneeled during the national anthem.