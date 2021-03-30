NFL adds additional game to regular-season schedule in 'monumental moment' for the league

Are you ready for more football?

The NFL on Tuesday officially approved a 17th game to the regular season schedule starting in 2021. There will also be one less preseason game. It is the first change to the season structure since 1978 when the league moved to 16 games per season.

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. "The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."

The NFL also said that all 32 teams will play overseas at least once in an eight-year period starting in 2022. There will be four neutral-site games per year starting in 2022. The focus will be on Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America and the United Kingdom.

Some NFL preseason games have previously been played in Canada, Britain, Japan and Germany. Regular season games have been played in Britain and Mexico City in the past.

The 2021 season will begin on Sept. 9 and end on Jan. 9, 2022. The Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.