New York Giants 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The New York Giants are officially in the Daniel Jones era as the second-year quarterback takes the reins from Eli Manning, who retired at the end of the 2019 season.

The Giants had a really disappointing run in 2019. The team is still rebuilding but added a few pieces on the offensive line during the draft that could help Jones get comfortable in the pocket in 2020.

Saquon Barkley is going to be another focal point of the season. His health moving forward is going to be a factor in whether the Giants can win games or not. Barkley has the keys to the offense and the better he performs, the better chance New York has at winning football games.

New York’s defense is something to worry about going forward. Under first-year coach Joe Judge, the team is going to want to come out of the gates strong and it’s going to be tough in the first few weeks of the season.

Here are the Giants’ 2020 opponents.

Home Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

Away Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 123-132-1

Here are the Giants' regular-season and preseason schedules.

