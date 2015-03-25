New Wisconsin football coach Gary Andersen remains composed amid lofty expectations

For a first-year coach inheriting the expectations that come with three consecutive Big Ten Titles and a perennial top-25 ranking, Wisconsin's Gary Andersen is remarkably composed.

Andersen says, "I don't feel any pressure at all."

The 49-year-old turned around a moribund Utah State program in four seasons. His first two teams at Utah State went 4-8 then 7-6 in 2011 before breaking through last season to finish 11-2. One of those defeats was a 16-14 loss to Wisconsin in Week 3 when kicker Josh Thompson missed a 37-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Although eight starters return on offense and six on defense, Wisconsin has questions at quarterback, wide receiver and in the secondary. The Badgers have experience at quarterback, but also uncertainty as returnees Curt Phillips and Joel Stave compete with junior college transfer Tanner McEvoy for the starting job.