Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

New Pop-Tarts Bowl reveals delicious surprise for winning college football team

Edible Pop-Tarts mascot to be featured at stadium during game

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl for college football is coming with a pretty delectable treat for the team that wins the game. 

The bowl’s press release revealed that a giant Pop-Tart will serve as the bowl game’s mascot, but there’s a pretty big feature about the mascot that the winning team will come to enjoy: It’s edible.

Yes, the mascot will be an edible Pop-Tart, which the winning team will have as a rewarding snack. We’ve seen turkey legs munched on in the NFL after Thanksgiving victories, but this takes eating after a big game to a whole new level. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pop-Tarts box

Pop-Tarts are displayed in Germantown, New York, on July 24, 2023. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The press release said the Pop-Tarts mascot will be running around Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 28. This bowl game, most recently known as the Cheez-It Bowl, is entering its 34th edition in college football.

FROM OUTKICK: CLEMSON STAFFER DROPS HILARIOUS INSULT ON SOUTH CAROLINA STUDENTS

The game is to feature top teams from the ACC and Big 12 conferences.

"Since turning toast and jam into an ingenious toaster pastry almost 60 years ago, Pop-Tarts has always been about making the world more fun, more unexpected and more delicious for fans of all kinds," Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing at Pop-Tarts, said in an earlier press release.

General view of Camping World Stadium

This scene shows a flyby prior to the game between Florida State and LSU at Camping World Stadium, September 3, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"We’re ecstatic to be the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with our partners at Florida Citrus Sports and cannot wait to host Crazy Good experiences for fans and players alike in Orlando, and for those joining us from home."

Last year’s contest was a fun one to watch as Florida State took down Oklahoma, 35-32.

Pop-Tarts in a row

Pop-Tarts are shown for sale at a supermarket in Dobbs Ferry, New York, on June 22, 2022. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year’s teams will not only be vying for a coveted bowl victory but also the opportunity to make history with a Pop-Tarts giant pastry mascot being an award when the final whistle blows.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.