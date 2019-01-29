Pop-Tarts announces possible 'presidential run in 2020' in now-viral Twitter post

Pop-Tarts have big plans for 2020.

The folks behind the breakfast pastry’s official Twitter account shared a post Monday revealing the brand’s political aspirations ahead of the next presidential election. They announced the news in the first-person, asking followers to retweet “if you would support this endeavor for me.”

The tweet came just one day after former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced, also on Twitter, that he was “seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent.”

Ironically, and as pointed out by Fortune, Pop-Tarts’ tweet was retweeted over 31,000 times — which is roughly 27,000 times more than Schultz’s tweet. It’s worth noting, however, that Schultz was not asking to be retweeted, unlike Pop-Tarts.

Along with Twitter commenters, other iconic food brands soon chimed in to lend support, or oppose the news.

Hostess Brands, for instance, asked to be Pop-Tarts’ running mate, a prospect that Pop-Tarts said it will consider “because I’m considerate.”

Steak-Umms, meanwhile, declared “war” on Pop-Tarts after previously announcing its own intentions to run back in April.

Pop-Tarts is already standing firm on its one discernible campaign promise, however, which appears to be that it is not just a “glorified ravioli.”

A representative for Kellogg’s was not immediately available to comment on how far the brand plans to take this “campaign.”