New Mexico State basketball game postponed after Aggie player reportedly involved in homicide

Saturday's men's basketball game between New Mexico State and New Mexico has been postponed after a player on the Aggies was reportedly involved in an on-campus homicide early Saturday morning.

Multiple reports say junior forward Mike Peake was the player involved, but he is not the one deceased. New Mexico State Police did not respond to Fox News' inquiry for confirmation.

New Mexico State Police said there was an altercation between a 19-year-old — now deceased — and a 21-year-old (Peake is 21), where both men suffered from gunshot wounds. The 21-year-old was transported to a hospital, and his current condition is not known.

"In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools," UNM said in a statement.

New Mexico State Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat on the campus, but the investigation is still active.

Albuquerque police added that "this is not an active shooter" and that it was "a singular incident."

In the Aggies' first game of the season, Peake put up 16 points and grabbed five rebounds. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 boards per contest in 34 games last year, where he was on the floor for 13.5 minutes per game.

Peake played nine total minutes in the March Madness tournament last year. The 12th-ranked Aggies beat No. 5 UConn in the first round before falling to No. 4 Arkansas.

He shot 51.5% from the floor last year with the Aggies. After starting in just four games last year, he's started in both games this season.