Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico State Aggies
Published

New Mexico State basketball game postponed after Aggie player reportedly involved in homicide

Reports say junior forward Mike Peake was involved but is not deceased

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Saturday's men's basketball game between New Mexico State and New Mexico has been postponed after a player on the Aggies was reportedly involved in an on-campus homicide early Saturday morning.

Multiple reports say junior forward Mike Peake was the player involved, but he is not the one deceased. New Mexico State Police did not respond to Fox News' inquiry for confirmation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Peake, #15 of the New Mexico State Aggies, looks to pass against Jay Allen-Tovar, #21 of the New Mexico Lobos, during their game at the Pit on December 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.  

Mike Peake, #15 of the New Mexico State Aggies, looks to pass against Jay Allen-Tovar, #21 of the New Mexico Lobos, during their game at the Pit on December 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.   (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

New Mexico State Police said there was an altercation between a 19-year-old — now deceased — and a 21-year-old (Peake is 21), where both men suffered from gunshot wounds. The 21-year-old was transported to a hospital, and his current condition is not known.

"In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools," UNM said in a statement.

Mike Peake, #15 of the New Mexico State Aggies, takes a jump shot over Tyrese Martin, #4 of the Connecticut Huskies, during the first-round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.  

Mike Peake, #15 of the New Mexico State Aggies, takes a jump shot over Tyrese Martin, #4 of the Connecticut Huskies, during the first-round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.   (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

NO. 11 TEXAS DOMINATES, HANDS NO. 2 GONZAGA FIRST LOSS OF SEASON

New Mexico State Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat on the campus, but the investigation is still active.

Albuquerque police added that "this is not an active shooter" and that it was "a singular incident."

In the Aggies' first game of the season, Peake put up 16 points and grabbed five rebounds. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 boards per contest in 34 games last year, where he was on the floor for 13.5 minutes per game. 

Peake played nine total minutes in the March Madness tournament last year. The 12th-ranked Aggies beat No. 5 UConn in the first round before falling to No. 4 Arkansas.

Mike Peake, #15, talks to Sir'Jabari Rice, #10, of the New Mexico State Aggies during their game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Pit on December 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Aggies defeated the Lobos 78-76 in overtime.  

Mike Peake, #15, talks to Sir'Jabari Rice, #10, of the New Mexico State Aggies during their game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Pit on December 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Aggies defeated the Lobos 78-76 in overtime.   (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He shot 51.5% from the floor last year with the Aggies. After starting in just four games last year, he's started in both games this season.