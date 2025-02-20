Nets 'thank' player who never appeared in a game for them this season amid roster move

The Brooklyn Nets had one of the weirder "thank you" posts that teams do when a player parts ways with them, as Bojan Bogdanovic was released on Thursday.

Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending foot surgery, per ESPN.

The strange part about thanking Bogdanovic is he never played a single game with the Nets.

The 35-year-old played nearly one full year ago with the New York Knicks before leaving Game 4 of the first-round playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers with the injury.

He had surgery on the foot, but was traded to the Nets in the deal that landed Mikal Bridges across town.

It was expected that Bogdanovic get back on the court at some point for Brooklyn, but complications after the initial surgery now require another.

With Bogdanovic waived, the Nets finalized a 10-day contract with former No. 7 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Killian Hayes, his agent told ESPN.

Bogdanovic will now be searching for a new squad heading into his 12th NBA season next year. He has played for six teams to this point, averaging 15.6 points while shooting 39.4% from three-point range.

Bogdanovic broke into the league with the Nets during the 2014-15 season, making the NBA’s All-Rookie squad.

A reliable scorer, Bogdanovic played for the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons, who traded him to the Knicks midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

For his career, Bogdanovic averages 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

