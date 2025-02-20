Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Brooklyn Nets

Nets 'thank' player who never appeared in a game for them this season amid roster move

Bojan Bogdanovic was traded to Brooklyn, but never got on the court due to a foot injury

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Brooklyn Nets had one of the weirder "thank you" posts that teams do when a player parts ways with them, as Bojan Bogdanovic was released on Thursday. 

Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending foot surgery, per ESPN

The strange part about thanking Bogdanovic is he never played a single game with the Nets. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bojan Bogdanovic shoots

Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

The 35-year-old played nearly one full year ago with the New York Knicks before leaving Game 4 of the first-round playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers with the injury. 

He had surgery on the foot, but was traded to the Nets in the deal that landed Mikal Bridges across town. 

It was expected that Bogdanovic get back on the court at some point for Brooklyn, but complications after the initial surgery now require another. 

SPURS STAR VICTOR WEMBANYAMA TO MISS THE REMAINDER OF THE SEASON OVER BLOOD CLOT

With Bogdanovic waived, the Nets finalized a 10-day contract with former No. 7 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Killian Hayes, his agent told ESPN. 

Bojan Bogdanovic plays against the Dallas Mavericks

Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks defends in the second half at American Airlines Center on January 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 111-105.   (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Bogdanovic will now be searching for a new squad heading into his 12th NBA season next year. He has played for six teams to this point, averaging 15.6 points while shooting 39.4% from three-point range. 

Bogdanovic broke into the league with the Nets during the 2014-15 season, making the NBA’s All-Rookie squad. 

A reliable scorer, Bogdanovic played for the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons, who traded him to the Knicks midway through the 2023-24 campaign. 

Bojan Bogdanovic shoots

Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For his career, Bogdanovic averages 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.