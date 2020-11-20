Nets coach Steve Nash hopeful about team's ability to contend for NBA title

The Brooklyn Nets have their eyes on an NBA championship this season, coach Steve Nash said Wednesday.

The Nets are hoping to have a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this season for the first time since both players joined the team in the 2019 offseason. Nash addressed Brooklyn’s goals in an interview with ESPN ahead of the start of the NBA Draft.

“Well, we’re trying to contend and win a championship,” Nash said via Nets Daily. “I think this is something that we’re not going to shy away from. We realize that there’s a long path towards that and we have to take this process and build a team that is cohesive, connected has an incredible spirit because it’s not just all about the names on the roster — it’s about how we compete together.

“So I think that’s first and foremost on all of our minds — how do we build a team and a spirit that’s willing to compete? It’s so competitive at the end of the league and try to get over the hump. We realize it’s going to take time, it’s going to take patience, it’s going to take a lot of hard work.”

Nash was hired as the head coach in the offseason. Kenny Atkinson was fired in the offseason and Jacque Vaughn was named the interim coach. Vaughn agreed to stay on Nash’s staff and joined Mike D’Antoni, Ime Udoka and Royal Ivey.

Brooklyn finished the shortened 2019-20 season with a 35-37 record and made the playoffs for the second straight season.