Nets start western trek in Sacramento

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Brooklyn Nets will play the next three games on the road, starting with Wednesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets will also visit the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz on the trip and are 9-10 on the road this season.

Brooklyn halted a seven-game slide with Friday's win at Washington, but dropped a 99-90 decision to the Wizards Saturday in the back end of a home- and-home set at Barclays Center.

Jarrett Jack scored 22 points and both Joe Johnson and Brook Lopez added 15 points apiece for the Nets, who shot 43.9 percent and made only 4-of-17 3- pointers. Mason Plumlee finished with 11 points in defeat.

"I thought we played courageously and we battled," Nets head coach Lionel Hollins said.

Sacramento has lost four in a row and is coming off Monday's 98-94 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Rudy Gay scored 26 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 22 and 19 rebounds.

Darren Collison scored 13 points for the Kings.

"I think we're playing much better right now," said Collison. "We're showing effort and playing as more of a team right now. I think we're fine."

Cousins has recorded seven straight double-doubles and has 20 in his last 22 games played. He is tied with Nikola Vucevic and Pau Gasol with 24 double- doubles this season.

The Kings are 10-14 at home and will start a five-game road trip Friday against Golden State, New York, Toronto, Cleveland and Indiana.