Nets' Lopez returns to lineup

Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez was back in uniform for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Lopez had been sidelined due to a mild sprain of his surgically repaired right foot. The seven-footer was expected to miss two games, but was out seven, during which the Nets struggled to a 2-5 record.

Lopez played in just five games last season before fracturing his right foot in December and missing the remainder of the campaign.

Brooklyn re-signed Lopez, who's averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks since being taken by the organization with the 10th overall pick of the 2008 draft, to a four-year contract in July after failing to acquire All-Star center Dwight Howard from the Orlando Magic.

The 24-year-old has returned strong from last year's injury, averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over Brooklyn's first 14 games this season.