Nets' Kyrie Irving booed by home crowd after reportedly requesting trade

Brooklyn Nets fans are not taking Kyrie Irving's trade request very well.

Irving is sitting out Saturday's game due to what the team called calf soreness, but he appeared on the Barclays Center Jumbotron before the game.

Upon his image appearing, the Nets' crowd immediately started to boo.

Irving has not been one to shy away from controversy since he joined Brooklyn. He missed significant time during the 2020-21 season due to the civil unrest in the country.

He missed a large portion of last season due to his vaccination status. Earlier this season, he was suspended for tweeting an antisemitic film and was unapologetic immediately after.

Statistically, Irving has had a fantastic year with the Nets, averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He was named to his eighth All-Star Game .

After starting the year 2-5, Brooklyn won 16 of 18 games from Nov. 27 to Jan. 4.

They sit at 31-20 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference as they await Kevin Durant’s return from a sprained MCL.

The trade request came after Irving and the Nets failed to agree to a contract extension. Irving is reportedly seeking somewhere in the neighborhood of four years, $198.5 million, according to ESPN.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.