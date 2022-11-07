Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brooklyn Nets
Published

Nets' Joe Tsai faces 'strong voices' urging him to avoid pursuit of suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka: report

Udoka was suspended for the season by the Boston Celtics

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Brooklyn Nets’ reported pursuit of suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka raised eyebrows once the rumors surfaced the organization was targeting him following Steve Nash’s departure.

On Sunday, a roadblock appeared to have emerged.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. 

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"Strong voices" have been urging Nets team owner Joe Tsai to "back off" the pursuit of Udoka as Nash’s successor to lead the team as the organization has already faced "considerable turmoil" this season, veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported, citing league sources.

In the midst of the Kyrie Irving scandal, the Nets and Nash decided to part ways. Moments later, ESPN and The Athletic reported that Udoka was in line to get the job. Udoka was an assistant coach under Nash in Brooklyn for the 2020-2021 season. 

CELTICS’ MARCUS SMART ON IME UDOKA REPORTEDLY HEADED TO BROOKLYN: ‘IT MAKES NO SENSE’

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka watches game action in the first quarter during game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee April 7, 2022.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka watches game action in the first quarter during game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee April 7, 2022. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 NBA season for "violations of team policies." He reportedly had a consensual relationship with a female staffer within the Celtics organization. 

Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck told reporters the suspension came after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that conducted a "thorough investigation."

"We learned over the summer, some part of the summer, that there was a situation," Grousbeck told reporters. "Called in the law firm at that point, and the investigation had some twists and turns and took some time to develop all the facts. It finally concluded, for now, everything we know was wrapped up two days ago."

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center in Brookly, New York April 25, 2022.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center in Brookly, New York April 25, 2022. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news shook up an organization that was coming off its first NBA Finals appearance since the 2010 season, and Joe Mazzulla took over as interim head coach.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.