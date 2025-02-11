Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Neil deGrasse Tyson catches flak on social media over 'curious' post about athletes praising God

Tyson made the post before Super Bowl LIX

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson took flak on social media over a post about professional athletes thanking God when they win a major sporting event.

Athletes have routinely spoken openly about their faith and beliefs in God and Jesus. NFL players like C.J. Stroud, Jayden Daniels, Harrison Butker, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and others have credited their abilities and winning ways to their faith.

Neil deGrasse Tyson in 2023

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, an executive producer for "Shot in the Arm," poses on the red carpet before the world premiere for "80 For Brady" during the Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Curious that talented athletes frequently credit God when they win, but we rarely see them blame God when they lose," Tyson wrote on X.

Tyson’s curiosity drew backlash on social media. One person pointed to Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron’s speech about the trust in his faith as a counterpoint to Tyson’s post.

Hurts, Darius Slay and head coach Nick Sirianni both spoke about faith following their win.

"God’s blessed us very much," Sirianni told FOX’s Tom Rinaldi. "He gave us all the talents to be able to get here, so first and foremost, thanks to Him. … Thank God, thank you Jesus." 

EAGLES' JALEN HURTS, NICK SIRIANNI PRAISE GOD AFTER WINNING SUPER BOWL LIX: 'THANKS TO HIM'

Neil deGrasse Tyson in 2018

Neil deGrasse Tyson during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY)

During the trophy presentation, he said to Terry Bradshaw, "All glory to God." 

Slay thanked his "Lord and Savior" when speaking with the NFL Network after the game.

In speaking with Erin Andrews, Jalen Hurts, the game's MVP, said, "God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows."

Stroud, the Houston Texans' quarterback, revealed his faith-based answer when asked about his goals for 2025.

"Lock it back in with the Lord. Kinda in the lukewarm season – one foot in, one foot out. The Lord has helped me get outta that," he said. "So, that’s really my 2025 goal is to be locked in with the Lord as much as possible.

Steelers and Ravens players pray

Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers players kneel to pray on the field after an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 11, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

"You know, fasting and praying, being part of a church here in Houston. That's my 2025 goal, being closer to the Lord."

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

