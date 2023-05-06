Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Athletics
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president says he'll forgive A's announcer for using N-word

Kuiper used the slur when he meant to say 'Negro Leagues'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said in a statement Saturday he will aim to forgive Oakland A's announcer Glen Kuiper for using the N-word during a live broadcast Friday night.

Kendrick, president of the NLBM since 2011, hopes others can find it in their hearts to forgive Kuiper too.

"I'm aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here," Kendrick wrote on Twitter. "The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!"

During the pregame, Kuiper was describing a trip to the museum in Kansas City, Missouri, with colleague Dallas Braden. 

Kuiper used the slur when referring to the museum, when he likely meant to use the word "Negro."

Later in the game, Kuiper apologized but did not go into much detail regarding the incident.

"Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just wanted to ... a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said. "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And, like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

The A’s issued a statement condemning Kuiper’s language. 

"The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable," the A’s posted to Twitter. "The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation."

Kuiper is in his 20th season calling games for the A’s and has been covering baseball in the Bay Area since 1992, according to ESPN.

Kuiper has been suspended and will be off the air until a review of the incident is completed.

Fox News' Joe Morgan and the Associated Press contributed to this report.