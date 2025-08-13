Nebraska punter Archie Wilson breaks down in tears while discussing family in Australia: 'I miss them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Nebraska football program went far and wide in search of special teams player Archie Wilson. The Australian native gave his first press conference Tuesday since joining the Huskers and was brought to tears when asked about being so far from his family.

Wilson, who turned 19 this week, spoke enthusiastically about his move from Victoria, Australia, to the United States.

"It really fit my skill set and overall," Wilson told reporters Tuesday. "It’s the coach, the people and the program that make the program what it is so that just told me that this was the place to be."

Wilson said he became well acquainted with the "culture-side" of America and has a relatively good understanding of Nebraska, adding, "I knew the program, so I wasn’t completely oblivious to where I was going to be living the next four years."

But the freshman punter became emotional when asked about his family and how he’s coping with being so far from home.

"Yeah, that part is hard. I’m sorry," Wilson said, as he paused out of emotion.

"Yeah, I love them a lot. I’ve got two little brothers and my mom and dad and I — yeah, that’s the tough part about being here. I love them a lot, and I miss them. But they know this is what’s best for me."

Wilson added that he stays in constant communication with his family and that relatives will be making a trip to Nebraska to see his first few games, the first of which will be played at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I’m really excited. I don’t normally get too nervous when it comes to things. This is a whole different level, but I’m more excited. Huge crown. Arrowhead. Thursday night. It doesn’t get much bigger."

Wilson played Australian rules football for Haileybury College before joining Nebraska this summer. He was also a member of Prokick Australia, which, according to the school’s website, has had 29 punters join the NFL and CFL.

Nebraska opens its season at Arrowhead stadium against the Cincinnati Bearcats Aug. 28.