Nebraska high school sports star, 18, dead after collapsing at track practice: 'We miss you already'

A Nebraska high school sports star has died after he collapsed during track practice on Friday.

Hunter Palmer, 18, was a student at Wisner-Pilger High School in Wisner. He played basketball and was an all-district running back committed to Midland University in Nebraska, which plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died," the school said in a statement, via KSNB-TV. "Additional information regarding funeral arrangements will be shared once they are known. It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently. If your child needs any assistance, contact Wisner-Pilger Public Schools at 402-529-3249."

The Lincoln Journal Star noted that temperatures were in the 80s that day.

The high school senior also had an affinity for wrestling, golf and baseball, according to an obituary.

"He loved hanging out with friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers," the obituary read.

Jeff Jamrog, the head coach at Midland University, also shared his condolences.

"Heaven gained a great young man," Jamrog tweeted. "Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends and the Wisner-Pilger community.

"Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter. He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten. Hunter is gone way too soon. May you rest in eternal peace, Hunter. We miss you already."

Palmer had just competed in a track and field meet and achieved his personal best in the high jump, winning the event. He also helped his team to a second-place finish in the relay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.