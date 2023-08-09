Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida State Seminoles
Published

NCAA denies hardship waiver for Florida State football transfer who left Miami to be near ailing mother

Darrell Jackson transferred to Florida State from Miami

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. will have to sit out the 2023 season after the NCAA denied his hardship waiver following his transfer from Miami.

Jackson transferred for the second time in as many years, this time, to be with his ailing mother. He called the NCAA’s denial "hurtful."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Darrell Jackson vs UNC

Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Jr., #6, looks to the bench in between plays in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes faced the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I know what I came home for; I came home for my mom," Jackson said Tuesday. "Me, I’m just trying to get through it and be here for my mom. She thinks it’s her fault, but it’s not. I’m going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out."

Jackson was unsure if the NCAA is "trying to prove a point or what."

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said he was "extremely disappointed" in the NCAA’s decision.

 TCU 455-POUND FRESHMAN NICKNAMED 'BIG BUBBA' GOING VIRAL AS EXPECTED 'FAN FAVORITE' THIS SEASON

Darrell Jackson celebrates

Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Jr., #6, celebrates a quarterback sack in the third quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes faced the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I’m extremely disappointed just for that young man, just the journey, the reason why he’s here, just sad that he’s going to miss games," he said. "Obviously, there’s still processes that we’re looking at going through."

Jackson grew up outside Tallahassee, Florida, in Havana. He started his collegiate carer at Maryland in 2021 and used his one-time free transfer to play at Miami last season. He changed schools again to be near his mother, who has an undisclosed medical condition.

Darrell Jackson tackles

DJ Uiagalelei, #5 of the Clemson Tigers, is tackled by Darrell Jackson Jr., #6 of the Miami Hurricanes, in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, he played in 12 games for the Hurricanes. He had three sacks and 27 total tackles. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.