NBA suspends employee who made crude remarks following Charlie Kirk assassination

The NBA has suspended an employee without pay for two weeks after he appeared to celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In an email to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the association confirmed that the employee had "violated multiple NBA policies."

According to OutKick, which first reported the incident, the former employee called Kirk a "terrible person" and a "s---hole" in an Instagram story.

In a post the employee shared that asked what Kirk's "legacy" was, the employee wrote that he did not have one.

"Did absolutely nothing healthy for the world except spew dangerous rhetoric… There is no legacy," the post read.

"Oh I also forgot to include ‘thoughts and prayers.’ LMAO," another post read.

The NBA told OutKick on Oct. 6 that it was "looking into" the matter but did not provide another update until announcing the suspension Wednesday, after multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital and OutKick.

It is unclear when the suspension was handed down or what policies were broken. The NBA has not responded to an email from Fox News Digital about those details.

Kirk, who would have turned 32 on Tuesday, was assassinated at Utah Valley University while debating college students. He was shot while being asked about gun violence.

President Donald Trump awarded Kirk with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday in a ceremony that Kirk's widow, Erika, attended.

Kirk's "Turning Point USA" announced earlier this month that it would host its own halftime show for the Super Bowl in San Francisco, shortly after the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would perform at Levi's Stadium.

