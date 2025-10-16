Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA

NBA suspends employee who made crude remarks following Charlie Kirk assassination

The employee said Kirk 'did absolutely nothing healthy for the world except spew dangerous rhetoric'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA has suspended an employee without pay for two weeks after he appeared to celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In an email to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the association confirmed that the employee had "violated multiple NBA policies."

According to OutKick, which first reported the incident, the former employee called Kirk a "terrible person" and a "s---hole" in an Instagram story.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk speaks on-stage during the Turning Point USA Young Women's Leadership Summit at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center on June 14, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. (Sam Hodde for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In a post the employee shared that asked what Kirk's "legacy" was, the employee wrote that he did not have one.

"Did absolutely nothing healthy for the world except spew dangerous rhetoric… There is no legacy," the post read.

"Oh I also forgot to include ‘thoughts and prayers.’ LMAO," another post read.

The NBA told OutKick on Oct. 6 that it was "looking into" the matter but did not provide another update until announcing the suspension Wednesday, after multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital and OutKick.

Charlie Kirk in 2023

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA speaks during the Turning Point Action conference, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Lynne Sladky/AP Photo)

MARK TEIXEIRA SAYS 'UNREASONABLE' DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING AMERICANS 'HOSTAGE' WITH GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

It is unclear when the suspension was handed down or what policies were broken. The NBA has not responded to an email from Fox News Digital about those details. 

Kirk, who would have turned 32 on Tuesday, was assassinated at Utah Valley University while debating college students. He was shot while being asked about gun violence.

President Donald Trump awarded Kirk with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday in a ceremony that Kirk's widow, Erika, attended.

Erika Kirk and President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he presents the Medal to his wife Erika Kirk (L) during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk's "Turning Point USA" announced earlier this month that it would host its own halftime show for the Super Bowl in San Francisco, shortly after the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would perform at Levi's Stadium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue