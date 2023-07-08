Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta Hawks
Published

NBA star lands on fourth team in ten days after another trade: report

There's speculation Patty Mills could even be traded again

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It's been quite the offseason for Patty Mills.

The guard started this offseason as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, as he had been for two years, but they found a new home for him on the Houston Rockets.

However, the Rockets held onto him for about a minute, and they sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patty Mills

Patty Mills, #8 of the Brooklyn Nets, dribbles during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on April 9, 2023, in Brooklyn. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

But hopefully Mills didn't get too comfortable. Just six days later, OKC sent him to the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta sent the Thunder TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to Oklahoma City for Mills in a move that also saved them $4.5 million.

Mills isn't the only player in this latest trade to change homes quickly. Gay was sent to the Hawks in late June from the Utah Jazz.

Patty Mills dribbling

Patty Mills, #8 of the Brooklyn Nets, in action against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 30, 2023, in New York City. The Nets defeated the Lakers 121-104. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE WAS 'HELPLESS' AFTER INCIDENT WITH VICTOR WEMBANYAMA'S SECURITY

The Hawks even welcomed Gay on Twitter - little did they know. . . .

Mills is on an expiring contract worth just under $7 million, so his deal works to match up salaries, ESPN notes.

Still, there's speculation that Mills might not even stay with Atlanta and could be trade again.

Patty Mills on court

Patty Mills, #8 of the Brooklyn Nets, looks on during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mills averaged 6.2 points per game last season, his lowest since his 5.1 ten years ago.