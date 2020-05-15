NBA star Kevin Durant thankful after recovering from coronavirus: 'I'm alive'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kevin Durant is thankful he has recovered from the coronavirus after being one of several NBA players to contract the illness in March.

Durant gave The Washington Post an update on how he’s doing since recovering from COVID-19.

“I’m alive,” he told the newspaper. “That's it. That's all I can tell you. I'm good. The unknown is always scary, but I had a lot of support. I knew if I needed anything, I could call someone. [As a society], we still haven't figured this whole thing out.”

The Brooklyn Nets star initially told The Athletic he had contracted the virus – days after Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the league to ultimately suspend the season for the foreseeable future.

Brooklyn initially announced that four players had tested positive for the virus. The team didn’t identify which players had tested positive, only noting that three are asymptomatic and one player is exhibiting symptoms.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the team said in a statement at the time.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”