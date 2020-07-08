NBA great Ray Allen criticizes Trump supporters who showed solidarity with Black Lives Matter

NBA great Ray Allen was slammed on social media for criticizing supporters of President Trump who also showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on their own accounts.

Allen posted two side-by-side photos of Trump supporters alongside their black squares showing support for Black Lives Matter. The former sharpshooter lashed out against those people.

“The hypocrisy is real! Some of y’all posted on black out Tuesday just because you were being trendy or just trying to keep up with the joneses because you didn’t want to appear racist or apathetic, but in reality you didn’t care at all. You have to denounce racism and then live it. You can’t support people who spread hate and ugliness, they are racists and if you support them that means you are a racist too,” he wrote.

“Things cannot stay the same in this country so I would advise all of you to start getting comfortable with being uncomfortable for a long time, because the discomfort is gonna force us all to find solutions that work for everyone. We will push until laws are changed and money is spent so that we see inclusion for all minorities in America. If this post makes you mad or hurts your feelings it’s clear where you stand so don’t bother commenting, just unfollow me because I don’t want your ignorance around me.”

Allen received backlash for telling his followers how they should show support and who to support.

The former Miami Heat star has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.