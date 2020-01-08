Former NBA star Mike Bibby explains how he went from lanky guard to jacked behemoth

Former NBA star Mike Bibby hit the gym once he stepped away from the league, and he hit it hard.

During his playing days, Bibby was listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds -- but if you saw a photo of him nowadays, he appears to be a far cry from the lanky point guard who was handling the ball for the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and New York Knicks for 12 years.

In an interview with Kings.com published Tuesday, Bibby explained his love for the gym and how he built his body up.

“I’m always working out,” he said. “In the morning, I do full-body lifts for three hours, three days a week, and the other two days, with bands. I go to the gym and play [basketball] later in the day and do some more drills at night."

“I was always built like this; it’s just [NBA teams] never wanted me to lift," he added. "That’s what I do. I love lifting weights, I love to work out and I love extra work.”

Bibby was on the great Kings teams alongside Chris Webber, Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic that rivaled the Los Angeles Lakers. The Kings made it to the Western Conference Finals or semifinals for four straight seasons but were never able to break through to the Finals.

Bibby lamented not being able to beat the Lakers in the 2002 playoffs.

“That was the worst feeling,” he said. “Unfortunately, there were some things that didn’t go our way ... I don’t think it was meant to be, but I know we were the best team in the NBA that year. I think everybody knew it around the NBA at that time. I think we could’ve won a championship that year. It was just heartbreaking that we didn’t.”

Bibby averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game for his career.