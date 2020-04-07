NBA explores 'diabetes-like' coronavirus testing with rapid results: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The NBA is reportedly stepping up measures to create a plan to resume play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and it includes exploring the use of multiple blood-testing devices that would provide rapid results.

The NBA and the players union have been looking into using “diabetes-like” blood tests that could work to test players for COVID-19 with just the prick of a finger, returning results in a matter of minutes, ESPN reported, citing sources close to the situation.

BROOKLYN NETS DEFEND TESTING PLAYERS FOR CORONAVIRUS, USED ‘PRIVATE COMPANY’ TO AVOID USING ‘PUBLIC RESOURCES’

The idea was still in the exploratory phase and there’s no knowing for sure when the effectiveness of a rapid test would be proven, sources told ESPN.

Last week it was reported that the FDA approved a new rapid-response test from Abbott Laboratories that can issue results for COVID-19 testing in as little as five minutes, according to The Washington Post.

But another issue that arises from the new strategy is fear that using the tests on NBA players would take away from those in the general public who are in more dire need.

"We are going to be clearly second in line to health care workers, transportation workers, public workers, things along those lines," a longtime NBA head athletic trainer told ESPN.

"Even if the technology is there, is it accessible?" another athletic training official with firsthand knowledge of the process said. "Because obviously we have higher-priority people that may need that, like our emergency workers and health care professionals that definitely take a priority over our players."

The Brooklyn Nets came under fire last month after it was revealed that four of their players had tested positive for COVID-19, testing which was conducted by a private company hired by the team. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed the organization for taking away tests from those in need.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested,” he said in a tweet at the time.

The NBA has been in talks of finishing out the regular season and playoffs but doing so would require strategic planning, something rapid-response testing could be critical in.

"While our foremost priority remains everyone's health and well-being, the league office continues to evaluate all options for a return to play," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN.

"Any decision on a date to restart the season is likely weeks away and will be made in consultation with public health experts and in line with governmental directives and guidance."