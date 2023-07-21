Expand / Collapse search
Kemba Walker
Published

NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs one-year deal with EuroLeague basketball team

Walker was waived by the Dallas Mavericks in January

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker is heading overseas as he takes the next step in his attempt to rebuild his basketball career.

Walker inked a deal with EuroLeague club AS Monaco, the team announced Friday.

The 33-year-old Walker's most recent stint in the NBA came to an end in early January when he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks.

Kemba Walker on the basketball court during a Dallas Mavericks game

Kemba Walker of the Dallas Mavericks gestures during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis on Dec. 19, 2022. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Bobcats drafted Walker in the first round of the 2011 draft. He had a standout career at the college basketball level, winning a national championship at UConn in 2011.

After eight years in Charlotte, the Boston Celtics acquired Walker in 2019. 

He earned All-Star honors during his first season in Boston, but his overall tenure with the Celtics was plagued by injuries, and he was eventually traded in 2021.

Kemba Walker brings the ball up the court

Kemba Walker of the New York Knicks brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 12, 2022. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Walker then landed with the New York Knicks, appearing in 37 games during the 2021-22 season. He has an NBA career average of 19.3 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Kemba Walker brings the ball up the court

Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up against the Charlotte Hornets during the game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 25, 2021. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Last year, Walker appeared in only nine games for the Mavericks.

He joins an AS Monaco team that is coming off an excellent season. The club advanced to the EuroLeague’s Final Four and defeated Metropolitans 92 to win the LNB Pro A title. San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama played for Metropolitans 92 last season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.