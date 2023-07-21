NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs one-year deal with EuroLeague basketball team

Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker is heading overseas as he takes the next step in his attempt to rebuild his basketball career.

Walker inked a deal with EuroLeague club AS Monaco, the team announced Friday.

The 33-year-old Walker's most recent stint in the NBA came to an end in early January when he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Charlotte Bobcats drafted Walker in the first round of the 2011 draft. He had a standout career at the college basketball level, winning a national championship at UConn in 2011.

After eight years in Charlotte, the Boston Celtics acquired Walker in 2019.

He earned All-Star honors during his first season in Boston, but his overall tenure with the Celtics was plagued by injuries, and he was eventually traded in 2021.

Walker then landed with the New York Knicks, appearing in 37 games during the 2021-22 season. He has an NBA career average of 19.3 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Last year, Walker appeared in only nine games for the Mavericks.

He joins an AS Monaco team that is coming off an excellent season. The club advanced to the EuroLeague’s Final Four and defeated Metropolitans 92 to win the LNB Pro A title. San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama played for Metropolitans 92 last season.