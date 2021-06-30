Nationals' Trea Turner hits for 3rd career cycle, ties MLB record

Trea Turner joined some elite ranks on his 28th birthday.

The Washington Nationals shortstop hit for the cycle for the third time in his career in the Nats' 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. He became the fifth player in MLB history to complete the feat of hitting a single, double, triple and a home run three times, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays was the last MLB player to hit for the cycle back in Sept of 2019.

In his first at-bat in the first inning, Turner hit a single off of Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In the third, he hit a double off Ryan Sherriff and then clobbered his 14th homer in the fourth inning off Michael Wacha.

In the sixth inning, Turner hit the ball the opposite way deep into the right-field corner, and he sprinted around the bases before sliding into third base to complete the historic cycle.

The Nationals finished the sixth with a three-run inning and extended their lead to 11-5.

Turner hit his first cycle in 2017 and hit for a second one two years later. He became the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle on his birthday. Turner also scored four times in the win, which sealed a two-game sweep as well as the Nationals’ fourth straight victory and 14th in their last 17 games.