Nate Stanley: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Nate Stanley is a college quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes who is looking to make the jump to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent four years at University of Iowa, where he led the team to three bowl victories.

Here are five other things to know about Stanley.

1). HOW HE STACKS UP

Morgan is listed at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds. He impressed at the combine, recording 4.81 40-yard dash time, a 108-inch broad jump and a 28.5-inch vertical jump. He was measured as having 32 5/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands.

2). TOP RECRUIT

Stanley, 22, was born in Menomonie, Wis. and went on to play at Menomonie High School. He reached a career total of 3,674 yards and 36 touchdowns before committing to Iowa. He also played baseball and basketball.

3). BOWL GAMES

Stanley was benched for most of his freshman year but was named starting quarterback the following year, when he totaled 2,437 yards and 26 touchdowns. That year he led the Hawkeyes to win the Pinstripe Bowl. In 2019 they would go on to win the Outback Bowl and the Holiday Bowl.

4). SOLID FINAL SEASON

Stanley totaled a career-high 2,951 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 starts. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick following his performance this season.

5. WHERE WILL HE GO?

Stanley is expected to be a late-round draft pick where he could end up with a number of NFL teams looking to supplement their starting QBs.