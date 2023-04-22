Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

NASCAR's Blaine Perkins transported to hospital after car rolls six times in scary Talladega wreck

Perkins walked away from the crash

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
There was a scary moment at Talladega Saturday when Blaine Perkins' car rolled on the track.

Perkins' car flipped six times in a wreck, but he amazingly walked away on his own.

Perkins' No. 02 car got hit by Dexter Stacey's and went airborne when Jade Buford's car made contact. When the car returned to the track, it began to roll.

Blaine Perkins airborne

Blaine Perkins (No. 02 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Our Motorsports Chevrolet) crashes on the backstretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 April 22, 2023, at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, Ala. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The red flag came out after the crash, halting the race temporarily.

Perkins was transported to a hospital, according to NASCAR, but Perkins' ability to walk away from the wreck is a good sign.

Crash at Talladega

Blaine Perkins crashes on the backstretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 April 22, 2023, at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, Ala. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That was the first of two red flags during the race. Daniel Hemric's car ended up on its roof in one wreck.

Hemric's car had to be flipped back on its wheels before he could exit, and he was treated by the infield crew and released.

Blaine Perkins' crash

Blaine Perkins' No. 02 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Our Motorsports Chevrolet crashes on the backstretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 April 22, 2023, at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, Ala. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The wrecks came the day before the GEICO 500 at the Alabama track.