Myles Garrett, Browns players take notice of Steelers' first loss of 2020 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the season Monday night, dropping a game to the Washington Football Team, 23-17, and the Cleveland Browns are taking notice.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was among the first players to jump on the Steelers after their loss.

“Steelers might have opened the door,” he tweeted.

He wasn’t the only player to realize that a potential division title is now in reach.

Cleveland moved to 9-3 with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Browns are only two games back in the loss column and still have the Baltimore Ravens and a 2020 finale against the Steelers still on the schedule.

Cleveland has never won an AFC North title since. The last division title the team won was in 1989 and that was the AFC Central.

Garrett and Baker Mayfield have been impressive for Cleveland all season.

Garrett has 10.5 sacks and 33 total tackles this season. It’s the third straight year he has put together a 10-sack season.

Mayfield has bounced back from an abysmal 2019 campaign. He has 2,42 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is on pace for the best season of his career even after losing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the remainder of the season.

The Browns and Ravens play next Monday night in an important division matchup.