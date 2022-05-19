Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Murray State Racers
Published

Murray State Racers softball team involved in bus crash on way to NCAA tournament, 3 people injured

Murray State officials described crash injuries as "non-life-threatening"

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three members of the Murray State Racers softball team were taken to a hospital Wednesday night after the team bus crashed en route to the team's first-ever NCAA Tournament regional appearance in Alabama, the university announced. 

The Racers athletics page said in a tweet Wednesday that the school’s bus traveling to Tuscaloosa was involved in a crash in which three people suffered "non-life-threatening injuries." 

The Murray State University Racers logo is displayed by the band during the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Tournament Championship game between the Murray State University Racers and the Morehead State University Eagles March 5, 2022, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. 

The Murray State University Racers logo is displayed by the band during the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Tournament Championship game between the Murray State University Racers and the Morehead State University Eagles March 5, 2022, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.  (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was not immediately clear if those injured were players, but the university said all three were taken to a hospital for further testing. 

TWO COLLEGE BASEBALL PLAYERS DIE IN GEORGIA CAR CRASH AFTER WINNING CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP 

There were no other reported injuries, and everyone else on the bus was said to be "safe and unharmed." 

A view of signage before a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida St. Seminoles during the Division I Women’s Softball Championship at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Okla. 

A view of signage before a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida St. Seminoles during the Division I Women’s Softball Championship at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Okla.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Murray State (40-16-1) earned the third seed in the tournament and will face Stanford in its opening game Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. A total of 64 teams will compete for 16 spots in the super regionals. 

Only eight teams will advance to the Women’s College World Series scheduled for next month in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Devyn Flaherty of the Florida St. Seminoles looks on during a game against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Division I Women's Softball Championship at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium June 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Okla. 

Devyn Flaherty of the Florida St. Seminoles looks on during a game against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Division I Women's Softball Championship at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium June 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Okla.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Murray State earned its first NCAA Tournament bid this year after totaling 40 wins. It won both the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championship in the same season for the first time ever. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com