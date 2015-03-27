Mount Union captures 11th Division III championship

Jake Simon rushed for two touchdowns to help Mount Union capture its 11th Stagg Bowl championship with a 28-10 win over St. Thomas.

Simon carried the ball 21 times for 87 yards while Kevin Burke passed for 222 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-28 attempts for the Raiders (15-0), who captured this title for the first time since 2008, snapping a three-year run from Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Matt O'Connell was 15-for-35 for 116 yards and an interception for the Tommies (14-1), who were in the championship for the first time in school history. Dan Ferrazzo scored the lone touchdown of the game for his team.

Mount Union started the game with the ball and needed seven plays and just over two minutes to score as Simon capped the 82-yard march with a 1-yard run into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

After an exchange of punts, the Tommies lined up for another punt at their own 29, but it was blocked by Charles Dieuseul, who picked up the ball and took it into the end zone for a 14-0 advantage.

With a drive that spanned the first and second quarters, St. Thomas got on the board as Ferrazzo capped the 10-play, 60-yard march with a 10-yard run into the end zone to make it a 14-7 game.

In the third quarter, the Tommies cut further into the score when they recovered a muffed punt by the Raiders. The team got the ball at the Mount Union 27, but were only able to move six yards and a 38-yard field goal from Paul Graupner made it a 14-10 game with 6:27 to play in the third.

The Raiders came right back with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that saw Burke and Chris Denton get together on a 17-yard touchdown strike for a 21-10 lead with 1:04 left in the third.

Mount Union then put the game away with an 87-yard drive that ate up over 8 1/2 minutes and was finished by a 1-yard run from Simon on the 14th play of the drive for a 28-10 advantage with just 4:28 to play.