Moriah Mills shoots down Zion Williams trade rumor, calls it a deflection

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was mentioned in trade rumors earlier this week as his apparent former flame, ex-porn star Moriah Mills, called him out on social media and provided text messages from their alleged relationship.

According to The Athletic, the Pelicans could look to move Williamson for the No. 2 pick of the upcoming draft. Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV that New Orleans was having conversations with the Charlotte Hornets about the No. 2 pick and a deal involving the 2019 top pick of the draft. Scoot Henderson appears to be New Orleans’ target.

As the rumors ramp up, Mills called it "fake trade news."

"Fake trade news to deflect enjoy fatherhood @Zionwilliamson you betrayed me I’m done," she tweeted Wednesday.

"Great pr move or move and your bm paying blogs to bash me is cool to I don’t have pr just got caught in the crossfire and feelings thanks."

Mills, who is now a hip-hop artist and calls herself Moriah M, made the initial claim she was in a relationship with Williamson after his girlfriend announced earlier in the week the two were expecting a baby.

Since then, the former adult film actress has released several lewd messages on social media from their alleged conversations and has hounded him on social media.

Williamson has not commented on the controversy. However, in between the tweets and allegations surfacing, Williamson helped donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Louisiana school program.

According to ESPN, Williamson partnered with Jefferson Parish’s Summer Bridge program. His foundation donated $250,000 to help with uniform costs for children who attend new schools because of recent consolidations.