Montpellier rolls past Nantes

Montpellier, France (SportsNetwork.com) - Four different players found the back of the net for Montpellier on Saturday as the club moved into the top-six in Ligue 1 with a comprehensive 4-0 rout of Nantes at the Stade de la Mosson.

Coming off an impressive 3-2 win over Metz away from home last time out, Montpellier were looking for a third straight win in league play and it was the hosts that struck first in the eighth minute through a goal from Paul Bastien Lasne.

Montpellier took the slim 1-0 lead into the break and dominated proceedings in the second half, doubling their lead in the 57th minute through Kevin Berigaud, while Anthony Mounier made it 3-0 with 12 minutes to play.

Lucas Barrios then put the exclamation point on the match with a fourth goal in stoppage time to seal all three points. The result sees Montpellier improve to 35 points from 22 matches, five behind Saint Etienne for the lone Europa League spot in the French top flight.

Also in Ligue 1 on Saturday, Dimitar Berbatov's tally three minutes prior to the hour mark held up as the winner to give Monaco all three points against Lille at the Grand Stade Lille Metropole, while Claudio Beauvue netted a brace to lift 10-man Guingamp to a 3-2 win over Lorient.

Saturday's final fixture saw Bastia and Bordeaux play to a scoreless draw at the Stade Armand-Cesari.