Montgomery Bowl 2020: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Montgomery Bowl will be played between the Memphis Tigers and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Dec. 23. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

This will be the first time the Montgomery Bowl is played. The Cramton Bowl will also host the Camellia Bowl. It was the former host of the Blue-Gray Football Classic – a college football All-Star game.

Memphis finished the season 7-3. Brady White led the offense to a solid season in 10 games, with 3,096 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Rodrigues Clark recorded 523 yards and two touchdowns this season. Calvin Austin III has 60 catches for 1,025 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Tigers will need to have a clean offensive game against the Owls. Florida Atlantic has five interceptions this season along with three fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles.

Nick Tronti and Javion Posey have held down the quarterback position this season. Tronti leads with 759 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Posey is more of the rushing quarterback. He had 401 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. Florida Atlantic was 5-3 this season.

MONTGOMERY BOWL INFO

Date: December 23

Time (ET): 7 pm

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Cramton Bowl

Location: Montgomery, Ala.

MONTGOMERY BOWL RECENT WINNERS

This is the first edition of the Montgomery Bowl.