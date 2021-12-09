Expand / Collapse search
Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig finds new home with KBO team

Puig was an All-Star earlier in his career with the Dodgers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig will try to rejuvenate his baseball career in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Puig agreed to a one-year deal with the Kiwoom Heroes. Yonhap News reported the deal is worth $1 million – the maximum allowed for foreign players. The Heroes announced the deal Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig (66) is restrains by Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran (19) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig (66) is restrains by Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran (19) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"I could just see how talented he was," Heroes general manager Koh Hyung-wook said. "I had a chance to speak to him on a few occasions, and I came away with the impression that he was a mature person who was devoted to his family."

Puig got his start with the Dodgers in 2013 and quickly made an impact. He was an All-Star in 2014 after hitting .296 with 16 homer runs. He garnered a few National League MVP votes. He would eventually flame out with the Dodgers and end up playing for the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds in 2019.

Puig played several seasons with the Dodgers.

Puig played several seasons with the Dodgers. (AP, File)

In July 2020, Puig was poised to sign with the Atlanta Braves but a positive COVID-19 test reportedly nixed the agreement. Before the start of the 2021 season, Puig faced allegations of sexual assault from an alleged incident with a woman in 2018. He denied the allegations in the two sides settled the civil case in October. The outfielder was never charged with a crime.

Puig played in the Mexican League in 2021 and hit .312.

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig catches out Miami Marlins' Curtis Granderson in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig catches out Miami Marlins' Curtis Granderson in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The 31-year-old Cuba native had 132 home runs and batted .277 with a .823 OPS in seven Major League seasons.

